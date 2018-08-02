PJT Partners (PJT) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 9667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PJT. Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 price objective on PJT Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other PJT Partners news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 1,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.15 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 451,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.31.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.