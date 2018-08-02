Pivotal Software (PVTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PVTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 526,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,235. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,309,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

