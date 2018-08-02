Pivotal Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Criteo (CRTO)

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Pivotal Research currently has a $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Nomura began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Group cut Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of Criteo traded up $0.29, reaching $26.27, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Criteo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.