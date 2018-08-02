Pitney Bowes (PBI) PT Set at $12.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 1,943,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,139. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,341,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,173,000 after buying an additional 289,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 657.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,189,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 188,611 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,635,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.