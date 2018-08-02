PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0015 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $125,915.00 and $2.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003529 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00376574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00178692 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023395 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000792 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

