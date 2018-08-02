Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Shire PLC’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SHPG)

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shire in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Shire’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. Shire had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $188.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

Shares of Shire opened at $175.61 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shire has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHPG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shire by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shire by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shire by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Shire by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shire by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

