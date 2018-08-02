Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Hilltop opened at $21.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Hilltop had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. White sold 18,830 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $425,746.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,649.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 50,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $1,135,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 881,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,029,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 139,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.