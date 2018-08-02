Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Ensco (ESV) a $7.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Ensco (NYSE:ESV) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

ESV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on Ensco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ensco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. HSBC lowered Ensco from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.49 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $6.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Ensco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.78.

ESV stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ensco has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ensco will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ensco by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 733,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 406,972 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ensco by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,276 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 136,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ensco by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 179,590 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ensco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,764,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ensco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,721 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

