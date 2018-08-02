Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. Moreover, we appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Pioneer has debt to capitalization ratio of 16.7% which is much lower than 47.3% for the broader industry. However, the company looks overvalued as reflected by its EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.7, higher than that of the industry’s 12.8. During the first quarter of 2018, the production expenses increased from the prior year period by over 50%. If this trend continues, it will affect the company’s profitability.”

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Williams Capital set a $202.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.99.

PXD stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 958,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,055,151.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,683,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at $59,249,728.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $10,152,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $668,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

