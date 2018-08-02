Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF opened at $48.38 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

