Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,388,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,219,000 after buying an additional 177,705 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF opened at $77.92 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

