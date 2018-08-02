PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund traded up $0.12, reaching $15.56, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,887. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

