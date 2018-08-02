PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (BOND) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- alerts:

PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- opened at $102.57 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $107.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.