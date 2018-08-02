Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.64. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 2645790 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

