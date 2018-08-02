Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 109366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $168,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $254,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

