Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,821 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,019,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 974,454 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 33,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,305 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.