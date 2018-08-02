Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our 12-month price target of $18 and our Overweight rating on DOC, but we are lowering our 2018 and 2019 estimates slightly to reflect DOC’s active capital recycling. DOC reported an in-line 2Q18, with higher revenue, offset by slightly higher expenses than expected. The M&A market continues to be tight, with DOC completing only $71 million of acquisitions during the quarter, but organic growth is strong, with same-store cash NOI up 3.3% year over year. DOC is shifting its focus to repositioning from growth, while also strengthening its balance sheet, using net disposition proceeds to reduce its debt.””

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOC. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 1,778,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,539. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $106.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

