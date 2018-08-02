Phillips 66 (PSX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Phillips 66 traded down $0.96, hitting $122.05, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

