PG&E Co. (PCG) Holdings Cut by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,367,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,761,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,196,000 after acquiring an additional 95,593 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,911,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 661,357 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $165,937,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,793,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

PCG stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

