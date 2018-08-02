Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,773,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401,457 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Pfizer worth $1,340,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 937,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 987,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 70,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

In other news, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,502,980.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,357 shares of company stock worth $20,570,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

