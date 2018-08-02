Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer opened at $40.27 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,357 shares of company stock worth $20,570,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

