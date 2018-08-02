PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.01

Media coverage about PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 44.1272565378416 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:
- What’s ExxonMobil’s Stock Price Forecast after Q2 2018? (finance.yahoo.com)
- Brazil fuel distribution firms targets in price-fixing probe (finance.yahoo.com)
- Brazil’s Petrobras starts binding phase for sale of Sergipe field (finance.yahoo.com)
- Short Interest in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Drops By 15.1% (americanbankingnews.com)
- Brokerages Expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.22 Billion (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of PBR opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.29.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.