PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.01

Media coverage about PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 44.1272565378416 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PBR opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.29.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 billion. research analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

