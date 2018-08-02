Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,390,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 13.2% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 5.95% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $938,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF traded down $0.41, reaching $33.38, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 40,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,787. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

