Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 15,680 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of First Republic Bank traded up $1.06, reaching $101.11, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 43,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,000. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.80%. analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

