Perrigo (PRGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Perrigo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of Perrigo opened at $79.28 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.21 per share, for a total transaction of $18,802,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,794,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,069.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,251,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,096,000 after purchasing an additional 413,962 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,650,000 after purchasing an additional 527,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $81,786,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

