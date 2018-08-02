PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stake Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.95% of PerkinElmer worth $239,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $79.90 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.