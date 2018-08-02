Perficient (PRFT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.89 million.Perficient also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient opened at $26.35 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.67. Perficient has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathryn J. Henely sold 41,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,008,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,325.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 45,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,201,515.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,311. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.