Penumbra Inc (PEN) Insider Sells $1,083,225.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Donen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Thursday, July 19th, Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00.

PEN opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14,425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.17. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 82.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.