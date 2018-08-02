PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Director Sells $191,100.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $191,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Botein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 24th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00.
- On Tuesday, July 10th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $198,600.00.
- On Tuesday, July 3rd, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $197,500.00.
- On Tuesday, June 19th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $205,700.00.
- On Tuesday, June 12th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 5th, Matthew Botein sold 728 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,560.00.
PennyMac Financial Services traded up $0.05, reaching $19.15, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,497. The stock has a market cap of $461.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2,681.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
