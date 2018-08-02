PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Director Sells $191,100.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $191,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Botein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, July 24th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $198,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $197,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $205,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Matthew Botein sold 728 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,560.00.

PennyMac Financial Services traded up $0.05, reaching $19.15, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,497. The stock has a market cap of $461.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 3.67%. sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2,681.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.