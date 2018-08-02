PennantPark Investment Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment opened at $7.53 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $537.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,115,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

