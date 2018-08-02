Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital traded down $0.03, reaching $13.56, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 121,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,387. The company has a market capitalization of $525.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 58.02%. research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

