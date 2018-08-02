Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Pegasystems traded down $0.20, hitting $57.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $235.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $914,526.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $106,103.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,115. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,296.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5,334.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 118,592 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $6,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

