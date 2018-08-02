Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 3,953 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,761,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,993,000 after purchasing an additional 590,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,127,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,437,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 383,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $132.64 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

