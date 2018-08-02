Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Greggs (GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.61) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,186.25 ($15.59).

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 1,021.95 ($13.43) on Tuesday. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 994.50 ($13.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,400.25 ($18.40).

In other news, insider Richard Hutton acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £1,758.70 ($2,310.73).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

