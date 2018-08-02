Pedevco (PED) Shares Down 13.6%

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) dropped 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 517,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 870,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

In other Pedevco news, insider Michael L. Peterson sold 119,000 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $352,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 75,500 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,500 shares of company stock valued at $589,115.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

