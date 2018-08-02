PC Tel (PCTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several analysts have commented on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of PC Tel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.51.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. PC Tel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts predict that PC Tel Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. PC Tel’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 588,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 403.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

