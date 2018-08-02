PBF Energy (PBF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PBF Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2123934822533 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
NYSE:PBF opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $50.99.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
