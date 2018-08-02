Paypal (PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Shares of Paypal traded up $1.02, reaching $84.48, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,031. Paypal has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Paypal will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,510 shares of company stock worth $11,939,234 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Paypal by 160.6% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Paypal by 334.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 40.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

