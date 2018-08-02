Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.74 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paylocity opened at $60.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.01. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 4,301 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $258,404.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,996,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,959,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 494,072 shares of company stock worth $29,279,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

