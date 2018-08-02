Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $535,000 in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $115.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

