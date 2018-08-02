Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Stock

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF opened at $104.37 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $107.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

