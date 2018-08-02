Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on P1Z. Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.35) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. equinet set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.88) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.58 ($26.56).

Patrizia Immobilien remained flat at $€24.26 ($28.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Patrizia Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.00 ($20.00) and a 12 month high of €24.34 ($28.64).

