Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Patrick Industries worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 124.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries opened at $56.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $604.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $439,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,473.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

