Parsley Energy (PE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parsley Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.9349522332062 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy opened at $31.14 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.51. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PE shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,707.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,502,900.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,681 shares of company stock worth $1,949,708 in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.