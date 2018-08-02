Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 116,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.03.

Shares of MMM opened at $207.05 on Thursday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

