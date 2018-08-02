Parker Harris Sells 5,711 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $787,204.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $837,175.49.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Parker Harris sold 2,204 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $313,629.20.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $288,394.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $276,586.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $283,064.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Parker Harris sold 1,808 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $244,007.68.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $226,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $215,322.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.93, for a total transaction of $215,781.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $215,203.00.

Shares of salesforce.com opened at $137.68 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 150.71, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after buying an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,190,000 after buying an additional 280,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,328,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,866,000 after buying an additional 98,481 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 5,132,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $700,133,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,988,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,510,000 after buying an additional 615,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

