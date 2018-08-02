Park Group plc (PKG) Insider Buys £17,250 in Stock

Park Group plc (LON:PKG) insider Marti Stewart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £17,250 ($22,664.56).

Shares of Park Group opened at GBX 69 ($0.91) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Park Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75.50 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Park Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

