Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 707.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.65. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

PRTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $73,010.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,871.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $224,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,823 shares of company stock valued at $416,975 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

