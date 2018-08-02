Paramount Group (PGRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of Paramount Group traded down $0.07, hitting $15.40, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,807. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 260,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

