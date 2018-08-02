Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale opened at $217.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,491 shares of company stock worth $8,099,027. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.61.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

